Christina Aguilera oozes old Hollywood glamor in bombshell red gown

Christina Aguilera left fans in a state of absolute ecstasy with her latest social media post, donning the most incredible red gown.

MORE: Christina Aguilera turns heads in gorgeous grey top

The singer wore a sequined red floor-length number that accentuated every curve on her body, paired with several silver chains, her signature sunnies, a fur boa, and large teased out hair.

The entire look emanated a vibe of old Hollywood glamor from the singer, an aesthetic she has been embracing more of recently.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shows off insane living room

She revealed that with the gown came some exciting news for her fans, mentioning that she'd partnered with American Greetings and SmashUps to release a birthday SmashUp, where people would be able to get personalized birthday greetings to a Christina Aguilera song.

Fans were instantly enthralled with the pictures, as one commented: "Perfectina Aguilera," and another wrote: "Queen of Birthdays!!!!"

A third said: "U LOOK AMAZING!!! QUEEN," with one of her followers adding: "Giving me Marmalade vibes with that hair," a sentiment many others agreed with as well.

MORE: Christina Aguilera makes major statement in risqué bodysuit in latest pictures

The Candyman singer recently shared another look with fans that had them just as thrilled, dazzling in a gorgeous white ball gown in which she looked like a fairytale bride.

Christina donned an incredible red sequined gown for her latest collaboration

Christina appeared in the incredible look at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a part of the Disney empire herself.

In the caption, she wrote: "Forever a Disney girl, always a Disney princess… It was a full circle experience being back to my old stomping grounds at @WaltDisneyWorld.

MORE: Christina Aguilera recreates Stripped album cover and fans love it

MORE: Christina Aguilera absolutely stuns in dynamite velvet suit

"It was a dream I could have only imagined as a child working on The Mickey Mouse Club. Disney's always where the magic begins…

"Watch 'The Most Magical Story On Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World' tonight at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork!"

The singer became a fairytale princess bride to celebrate Disney

Christina sang When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio, along with Reflection, and Loyal, Brave and True, from Mulan in front of Cinderella's Castle, accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.