Kamala Harris looks super chic in all-black outfit on first European trip as Vice President

Kamala Harris made a stylish arrival in Paris on Tuesday on her first European trip as Vice President.

The 57-year-old was accompanied by her lawyer husband Douglas Emhoff as they touched down aboard Air Force Two ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. Kamala looked super chic in a black suit, which featured wide-legged pants, a buttoned-up shirt, and a matching jacket.

She teamed the outfit with a long beige coat, elegant gold jewelry, and a black face mask.

During her four-day visit, the VP will honor American troops on the eve of Veterans Day and represent national interests on several issues.

Ahead of her meeting with Macron, Kamala is scheduled to tour the renowned Institut Pasteur on Tuesday to meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness worldwide.

The institute holds special meaning for Kamala as it is where her late mother, who was a scientist, conducted breast cancer research in the 1980s.

Kamala's official visit comes soon after she celebrated her 57th birthday on 20 October. President Joe Biden took the time to visit her office with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a framed picture of the pair on inauguration day.

In a video shared on social media, both were wearing their masks as Joe entered her office and she exclaimed over the gifts.

"This is my favorite," she said of the picture, adding: "I'm going to hang this up with great pride."

An esteemed politician and attorney, Kamala served as a United States senator of California from 2017 until 2021 and is now the country's first female vice-president after being picked by Joe Biden to be his running mate in the 2020 election.

Kamala married fellow attorney Doug in 2014, and she is step-mother to her husband Doug's two children, Cole, 26, and Ella, 21.

