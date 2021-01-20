Kamala Harris' purple outfit made a poignant statement at Biden inauguration - here's why She wore Christopher John Rogers for the historic moment

It was a history-making moment on Wednesday, as Kamala Harris stepped onto the world stage to be sworn in as America's first female vice president.

And true to form, she continued with her statement political wardrobe by wearing an elegant purple coat and dress - which is of course one of the principal colours of the women's suffrage movement, also worn by Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush on the day.

The beautiful outfit was designed by up and coming black designer Christopher John Rogers, who is known for his vibrant and colourful designs. America's first Black and South Asian vice president was surely proud to put his designs in front of the nation!

She finished her look with a string of her signature pearls, and classic Manolo Blahnik 'BB' pumps.

Kamala wore a bold purple outfit by Christopher John Rogers

No doubt Vice President Harris will continue to send messages with her sartorial choices throughout her run in office - she's already made subtle nods to the causes she supports with her approachable style.

One memorable moment came when she chose a sequin-embellished, rainbow-hued denim jacket to celebrate San Francisco's Pride parade in June 2019 - and to address the nation following Joe Biden's win in November, she wore a trouser suit in 'suffragette white'.

Power blazers, pearl jewellery and skinny jeans are all key staples of her political wardrobe - and her love of Converse sneakers has been particularly endearing to many.

It was a chic Carolina Herrera suit for Joe Biden's election win

In September 2020, she even shared a video as she stepped off a plane in her go-to uniform, simply captioning it: "Laced up and ready to win."

Back in 2018, Kamala told The Cut about her extensive sneaker collection.

Wearing the rainbow at San Francisco Pride, 2019

"I run through airports in my Converse sneakers," she said. "I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don't lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I'm wearing a pantsuit."