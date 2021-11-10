Carol Vorderman wows in incredible dress as she celebrates amazing news The maths whiz was awarded for her expertise!

Carol Vorderman shared a stunning photo of herself on Wednesday as she celebrated an achievement to be truly proud of.

The glamorous star stood in front of a stained glass window in the shot, looking to one side and smiling, with her long hair styled in beautiful waves that flowed past her shoulders.

The 60-year-old showed off her curves in a figure-hugging pale grey dress and heels, and while she shared that the snap had been taken at her old Cambridge college, Sidney Sussex, before the pandemic, she had a special reason for posting it now.

She wrote: "Proud to have just received an Honorary Fellowship from the Institute of Engineering and Technology IET [heart emojis]."

The mum-of-two went on: "I graduated with a Master's degree in Engineering from @cambridgeuniversity many moons ago and have done my best to promote the language of engineering ever since... maths."

The former Countdown co-host went on to share that by making her online maths school The Maths Factor free for all children during the first lockdown, she was proud to help 500,000 primary school children with their numeracy.

Carol shared the glamorous photo to social media

She wrote: "I'm very proud of our team and of all the work the children did through that time. I get young children coming up to me every week now and calling me 'Aunty Carol' and saying how they love maths…

"I'm getting ever deeper involved with education and have been giving a lot for bursaries for young people to study engineering for a while now. Young people from a similar background to me... state school and on free school meals. Young people who may otherwise not get a chance… Life is good."

The star's followers were full of praise for her endeavours and her outfit, with astronaut Tim Peake commenting: "Congratulations Carol, you are a fantastic STEM ambassador!"

Others added: "You are an inspiration Carol, congratulations and lovely dress," and: "Beautiful, well done Carol."

