Wales might have lost to South Africa in the rugby on Saturday, but Carol Vorderman was still delighted to be back in her home country, as she proved on social media over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram before the game, she posted a photo that showed herself smiling as she wore a skin-tight red long-sleeved rugby shirt with CYMRU across the chest.

The glam star wore natural makeup and her long blonde hair flowed in loose waves past her shoulders.

The 60-year-old shared her excitement in the caption, writing: "It's GAME DAY.... @welshrugbyunion vs South Africa @bokke_official... so exciting to be back in the @principalitysta later on... Happy days..."

Her fans were quick to share their approval for her stunning look, with one commenting: "Such a beautiful lady," while another follower called her "ageless".

On Sunday, the former Countdown co-host shared some more photos and video clips from her time in Cardiff, revealing how happy she was to be back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and how emotional she felt at the thought of leaving Wales.

The mum-of-two wrote: "Yesterday at the game @welshrugbyunion ...first one for me since March 2020...got so giddy just being with everyone. Love our @principalitysta stadium."

Carol looked as glam as ever for the big game

She went on: "If you've never been, it's amazing. It's not like Twickenham which is outside of London... this is slap-bang in the centre of Cardiff... 200 yards from the train station... and right in the shops and bars centre...

"Like taking Wembley which is miles and miles out of the centre of London and sticking it In Oxford Circus.

"Our national anthem "Mae hen wlad fy nhadau" (the old land of my fathers) so loud yesterday you could hardly even hear [her friend] Wynne (and he's LOUD)...and my high soprano voice somewhere in this video....such a passionate anthem…"

Carol then finished by saying: "Last pic in the car on the way to my heaven which I love beyond love, and cry when I have to leave [heart emojis]."

