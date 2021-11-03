Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in skin-tight V-neck jumpsuit for fun day out The star looked so glam

Former Countdown co-host Carol Vorderman rocked another super stylish look as she headed back to the races on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old poured her curves into one of her trademark skin-tight outfits, looking effortlessly glamorous as she did so.

The mum-of-two wore a black jumpsuit unzipped to the waist over a tight grey long-sleeved top, which she teamed with a stunning pair of stone-coloured over-the-knee suede boots.

Sharing a full-length selfie from inside her walk-in wardrobe to her Instagram Stories, the star beamed, her long blonde hair flowing past her shoulders in loose waves.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wears cut-out dress to return to the races

She captioned the photo: "Happy days," adding heart and Welsh flag emojis as she revealed her destination, adding the hashtag #races and tagging Chepstow racecourse.

In a second picture, Carol showed the same outfit from slightly further away, captioning it; "Off to the races… @chepstowracecourse."

Carol posed for another glamorous selfie

The star is a keen fan of horse racing, which she loves to attend in Wales, where her mum raised Carol alongside her older brother Anton.

She's also a big rugby fan, and can often be found supporting her home team, both on social media and in person.

Regardless of her location, though, one thing is for sure: Carol always looks enviably glam.

On Tuesday, she will no doubt have delighted her fans as she shared a photo on her way to an airfield.

The star was headed to the races

The star has her pilot's licence and loves to explore the skies. Carol looked stunning as she posed for a picture wearing a bold, camouflage pair of leggings that she styled with knee-high boots.

Sharing the look to her Instagram Story, the Pride of Britain host wrote: "Off to an airfield".

No one could accuse her of being boring and one of the keys to her busy life is staying fit and active, as she recently confirmed in an interview with HELLO!

The maths whiz said: "Health is my big thing. I like paddleboarding, hiking and walking."

