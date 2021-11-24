﻿
Louise Redknapp blows fans away in silky asymmetric top

The singer wows in a Christmas party outfit…

The stunning Louise Redknapp delighted fans on Tuesday evening as she showed off a fab new outfit which we think is pretty festive! The mother-of-two donned a silky asymmetric top in a gunmetal grey tone.

The fashionista added a pair of super flattering, high-waisted black trousers and wore her lovely long hair in a sleek and straight style. She captioned the shot: "Got that Christmas feeling!" This look is ideal if you have a festive bash coming up.

It's been a busy few months for the former Eternal singer. Not only has she been on the road with musical 9 To 5, but she's also has her own fashion range with high street store Peacocks, and fans are obsessed with the exciting drop.

Speaking exclusively with Hello!, the former fashion blogger remarked that she loves to recycle a few key pieces to see her through various occasions.

We love Louise's new outfit - so festive!

 "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

Although the 47-year-old loves designer goods from time to time, she is a great fan of high street shopping. "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

