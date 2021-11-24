The stunning Louise Redknapp delighted fans on Tuesday evening as she showed off a fab new outfit which we think is pretty festive! The mother-of-two donned a silky asymmetric top in a gunmetal grey tone.

READ: Louise Redknapp has us swooning over her sequin mini dress

The fashionista added a pair of super flattering, high-waisted black trousers and wore her lovely long hair in a sleek and straight style. She captioned the shot: "Got that Christmas feeling!" This look is ideal if you have a festive bash coming up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

It's been a busy few months for the former Eternal singer. Not only has she been on the road with musical 9 To 5, but she's also has her own fashion range with high street store Peacocks, and fans are obsessed with the exciting drop.

MORE: Louise Redknapp's £25 Peacocks zebra print dress looks so expensive

Speaking exclusively with Hello!, the former fashion blogger remarked that she loves to recycle a few key pieces to see her through various occasions.

We love Louise's new outfit - so festive!

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again. As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

READ: Louise Redknapp is ready for autumn in one seriously stylish outfit

Although the 47-year-old loves designer goods from time to time, she is a great fan of high street shopping. "The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.