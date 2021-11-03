Louise Redknapp looked incredible on Instagram wearing a fancy leather jacket ahead of her performance for the musical '9 to 5'. Wearing the outerwear staple over a grey tracksuit, the singer looked as glam as ever.

A few moments later, the blonde beauty went on to tell her followers she has a new fashion venture with high street store Peacocks!

The mother-of-two said: "As you all know I love fashion and I am delighted to reveal that I’ve been working with @peacocks_fashion to put together my very own edit. These are highly styled, high quality pieces that represent the best of British fashion and will be available from 7th November in store and online and there’s lots more to come."

The brand shared a video of Louise in the campaign video and remarked: "A collection that will work for women everywhere of all ages, sizes and tastes. This collection can be mixed and matched for all different occasions."

Lousie looked amazing in her leather jacket

Speaking about the collaboration, the former wife of Jamie said: “Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability.”

And when it comes to her favourite thing about the edit, the 46-year-old quipped: “From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in this edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night. “I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks. I feel we’ve selected items to help you do that with this edit.”

