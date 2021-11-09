Christina Aguilera shares wonderful news with fans after rare NY performance We can't wait!

Christina Aguilera has confirmed the incredible news that her recent New York concert will stream globally on the social media platform Moment House.

The superstar performed at Ladyland 2021 earlier in the year, her first performance in New York City in three years, and the 40 minute set will be available for fans around the world on 30 November.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera confirms global stream of LadyLand performance

The set included hits such as Your Body, Genie in a Bottle and Dirrty as well as iconic appearances by Drag Race stars Aquaria, Milk, Jaida Essence Hall and Dahlia Sin.

"In case you missed us in New York, we’re streaming my performance at @LadyLandFestival with @momenthouse," Christina shared on social media.

"I"m so excited for all the Fighters to experience this special moment on November 30!"

"Can’t wait!!!!," commented many fans as others who were at the show were excited to "relive" the night.

Xtina's fans werre over the moon

LadyLand is an outdoor queer music festival which Christina headlined on 11 September in Brooklyn, New York.

The news comes days after the mom-of-two shared a picture of herself rocking burnt red hair styled in a high ponytail to tell fans that she would be joining collaborators Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole for a performance of their song Pa Mis Muchachas ("My Girls") at the Latin Grammys.

The Ain't No Other Man singer got fans massively hyped when she dropped the first tease for new music with a cryptic video.

Christina joined forces with Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole

The performer shared a short clip of two women, possibly her collaborators on the song, from behind in braids walking into a crowded and dimly lit bar with a guitar playing in the back.

Christina has been nominated for three Latin Grammys in the past, winning Best Female Pop Vocal Album for her last Spanish-language record, Mi Reflejo, in 2001.

The new single serves as the lead release of her upcoming second Spanish album, and her first full-length record since 2018's Liberation.

LIVESTREAM DATES/TIMES BY TERRITORY:

North & South America, November 30th, 6PM PT

Asia, Australia & New Zealand, November 30th, 6PM JST/ 8 PM AEDT

Europe, UK & Africa, November 30th, 6PM GMT

