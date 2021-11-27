Tracee Ellis Ross looks incredible in lingerie and sky-high heels The Black-ish actress had the ultimate accessory

Tracee Ellis Ross made sure all eyes were on her when she stripped down for a new photoshoot and posed wearing her underwear and some killer heels.

The 48-year-old actress was strutting her stuff for Elle Mexico and shared behind-the-scenes video of her commanding the camera's attention.

Tracee wowed in a black bra and patterned pantyhose. She teamed the bold look with an oversized, faux fur coat and the combo was perfect.

The star looked in her element as she danced and struck a pose proving that being in front of the camera is her forte.

"SHE SNUGGLY // @elle_mexico," she captioned the post and credited Victoria's Secret for the bra, Christian Louboutin for the heels and Tiffany & Co. for the jewelry.

Her fans were astounded by her look and commented: "And just like that Tracee fans were too stunned to speak," and, "Whewww!!!! You are FINE."

Tracee is a natural in front of the camera

There were strings of heart emojis and many commented on her hourglass figure and some said she looked just like her famous mom, Diana Ross.

It wouldn't be the first time Tracee's resemblance to her mother was noticed, as Tracee commented on it herself during a recent photoshoot with Harpers Bazaar.

Wearing a beautiful haute couture gown, Tracee posed in a countryside setting.

She wore her hair in a gorgeous afro do and looked incredible.

Tracee acknowledged how much she looks like her mom Diana Ross in this photo

Tracee captioned the photo: "I love that I look like my mama in this pic floating on @schiaparelli haute couture for my @harpersbazaarus Home Issue cover story, on newsstands now."

Fans were blown away by the photo and commented on her resemblance to Diana too.

"Come through Little Diana," wrote one, while another said: "Wow. That dress is stunning," and many more commented on how much she looks like the legendary singer as well.

