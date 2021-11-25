Tracee Ellis Ross dazzles in the most festive outfit - and you should see her boots! She's not afraid to stand out in a crowd

Tracee Ellis Ross is getting in the holiday spirit and she's doing it in style.

The Black-ish actress blew her followers away with her unbelievably sparkly get-up and she couldn't wait to show it off on social media.

Tracee rocked sequins in a way nobody else can and dazzled her Instagram followers with a green suit, made entirely of them.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross receives the most unexpected makeover

She teamed her look with a pair of spectacular, green knee-high boots with sky-high heels.

The star struck a pose as she promoted the upcoming seasonal special, Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast which she features in.

She wrote: "When it’s Freezie Day on @wafflesandmochiofficial but your ‘fit is fire' Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast now streaming on @netflix!"

Fans went wild for her appearance and commented: "Holy moly. Can I have this outfit when you're done?" and another added: "The outfit is off the hook..love it..Be blessed."

Tracee looked amazing

Many asked where they could get her boots and said she looked fabulous.

The day before her latest post, Tracee had her fans all worked up for a different reason. She gave an update on her show, Black-ish, which her fans simply weren't ready for.

The much-loved actress took to Instagram with a message about the long-running TV series and her social media followers couldn't take it.

Black-ish is entering it's eighth and final season

Black-ish is approaching its last season and to mark the upcoming new season, Tracee posted a video of what the cast looked like when they started and what they look like today.

She wrote: "How it started, how it’s ending! Start your new year off with @blackishabc’s farewell season premiere on Jan 4, and watch seasons 1-7 on @hulu! #blackish."

The promotional photos were a touch of nostalgia for fans of the show who clearly don't want it to end.

