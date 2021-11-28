Nicole Scherzinger takes her fashion to new heights in dynamite pictures in a beautiful dress From the top

Nicole Scherzinger certainly knows how to make an impression with her fashion, and her latest social media post did just that and then some.

The singer shared pictures of herself posing on the 86th floor observation deck of the Empire State Building in New York and looked great doing so.

She wore a black patterned floor-length dress that displayed her dynamite figure while also looking elegant as it blew in the wind.

The dress also featured a very high slit that allowed her to flash one of her toned legs, completing the look with simple black pumps and her hair down.

"Empire State of Mind. Loving you #NYC," she captioned the photos, and fans were certainly loving seeing Nicole in her element as well.

"Gorgeous city, gorgeous girl," one commented, with another saying: "That sunset with the view and you looking like the queen of NYC!"

A third added: "You're soooooo freaking beautiful," with one fan also writing: "You're so gorgeous," and many inundating the comments with heart and flame emojis.

Nicole showed off her figure in a beautiful dress atop the Empire State Building

The Masked Singer judge recently also shared a glimpse at her Thanksgiving celebration with some rarely seen family snapshots.

She posted several pictures of herself making meals with the family and enjoying game night with them, along with a peek at the stunning lakeside home they convened at.

Nicole herself wore a white knit mini dress that fit the festive mood, pairing it with black tights and some fuzzy and ultra-comfy looking white slippers.

"Better late than never! Was too busy spending my one day off with the fam! So Thankful! Sending love to everyone during this season of gratitude #happythanksgiving," she captioned the photos.

The singer spent her Thanksgiving with family

Fans took to the comments to wish Nicole a happy Thanksgiving as well, with one even asking about the dessert options at the table, to which she replied: "Pumpkin pie and pumpkin cheesecake! My favs!"

