Nicole Scherzinger is making big statements on each episode of The Masked Singer with her fashion, and her latest one is no exception.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing latex outfit for eerie Halloween look

The singer took to the stage in a stunning new look that saw her decked out all in pink, as she wore a sequined catsuit.

The pink outfit hugged her figure and paired well against the studio lights, featuring a one-shouldered fit, along with a matching pink lip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

The judge shared pictures of her look on Instagram with the caption: "Pretty in pink for @MaskedSingerFox! Swipe to see me serving looks while the MC is serving burritos and tacos I guess?"

Fans took to the comments to gush over the outfit, with many leaving heart emojis, and one writing: "You're so perfect stop."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger highlights sensational curves in barely-there bikini

Another said: "You're soooooo beautiful," and a third also commented: "Nicole, can you PLEASE warn us before dropping this much heat?"

Nicole brought the heat in a pink sequined catsuit

However, many fans will recognize this look as one Nicole has been seen in before, but in a very different form, as it's the same outfit that she's worn in her recaps of the season.

She posted a recent version of the recap, where she takes on an animated form in the same one-shouldered catsuit.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is red carpet ready in the most spectacular gown

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is a dancing queen in sensational new bikini video

The clips usually see Nicole flexing her musical chops while taking her fans through the performances and unmaskings of the episode, interspersed with actual moments from the show.

"CARTOONZINGER RECAP!! What an epic reveal, we saw TWO unmaskings in one episode: the amazing @natashabedingfield & legendary @pilofficial," she wrote in the caption.

The singer's pink look has been part of her animated recaps for The Masked Singer

Fans have been loving the cartoonzinger recaps Nicole has brought this season, and many have left comments to the tune of: "Woohoo!! Love to see it," and: "Petition for nicole cartoonzinger to be an actual show," as well as: "You as a cartoon is so adorable I LOVE these recaps."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.