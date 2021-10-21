Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with gorgeous transformation no one saw coming The Masked Singer star looked completely different!

Nicole Scherzinger underwent a surprising transformation on Wednesday that left her fans in disbelief.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a string bikini in beautiful waterfront pictures

The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

Sitting in a chair in a makeup room, Nicole started off the clip singing an insanely high note as she ran down the celebrities who were revealed during episode six.

Captioning the video, which included snippets from the show, Nicole wrote: "Episode 6 Recap! The Masked Singer. CARTOONZINGER RECAP!! Tonight’s episode was crazy, who knew @iamrobschneider could sing like that en Español? See you next week! #TheMaskedSinger @maskedsingerfox."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger’s stunning beach vacation view will take your breath away

RELATED: The Masked Singer stars' epic homes revealed: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke & more

Nicole floored fans with her high note

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Oh my god, I love CARTOONZINGER!" A second said: "YESSSS NICOLE CARTOONZINGER IS BACK AT IT AGAIN."

A third added: "So cute! And I love your voice," while a fourth said: "Lollll omg @nicolescherzinger i really missed these cartoonzinger videosss! you’re so hilarious."

Nicole has stunned fans with her outfits this season, and last week was one of her most glamorous yet! The singer looked gorgeous in a lavender floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit that featured gathering fabric at the top that accentuated her curves. She paired it with loose waves and matching glam makeup.

Nicole has stunned in her glam outfits on The Masked Singer

Nicole captioned the social media post with: "Date Night got me feeling like… [camera emoji] [star emoji] @TheMaskedSingerFox Tune in right now with me!"

Fans were instantly floored by her appearance and couldn't resist commenting on how absolutely incredible the judge looked, with one writing: "I never do my homework on Wednesdays bc I need to see MY BEAUTIFUL IDOL ON TV LOOKING FABBBBB."

Another said: "Goooossshhh you are so beautiful," and a third commented: "Ladies and gentlemen, she has arrived and understood the assignment."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.