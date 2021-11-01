Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing latex outfit for eerie Halloween look What do you think of her outfit?

Nicole Scherzinger opted for the scary meets seductive route for her Halloween look this year, showing it off in the most incredible outfit.

The singer shared pictures of her look for the scary season, featuring her hair down in messy curls as she wore a show-stopping latex dress.

Her dress accentuated her curves and featured a duo of belts at the waist to give her an hourglass figure in dual tones of black and cream.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway

She made the look truly Halloween-ready by applying a bold red lip, tears streaming down her face, and some long cuts and stitches drawn on her body.

Nicole also included a clip of hers showing off her figure in the outfit with a filter adding bats all around her to really set the mood.

"Happy Halloween," she simply captioned the post, with a spider and kiss emoji, and fans were certainly feeling it quite a bit.

Nicole opted for a latex dress to complete her eerie Halloween costume

Several of them simply left flame and heart emojis, and one commented: "Beautiful and awesome," while another wrote: "Yesssss ma'am."

A third said: "You kill it every year," with one adding: "So what would we call this? Scherzombie?"

The Pussycat Dolls singer left fans stunned recently with another transformation, this one of a completely different kind.

The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.

Sitting in a chair in a makeup room, Nicole started off the clip singing an insanely high note as she ran down the celebrities who were revealed during episode six.

The singer appeared as a cartoon to recap the latest The Masked Singer episode

Captioning the video, which included snippets from the show, Nicole wrote: "Episode 6 Recap! The Masked Singer. CARTOONZINGER RECAP!!

"Tonight's episode was crazy, who knew @iamrobschneider could sing like that en Español? See you next week! #TheMaskedSinger @maskedsingerfox."

