Nicole Scherzinger dons revealing latex outfit for eerie Halloween look

Ahad Sanwari
Nicole Scherzinger had fans in a tailspin as she shared her Halloween outfit, consisting of a skin-tight latex outfit and eerie make-up
Nicole Scherzinger opted for the scary meets seductive route for her Halloween look this year, showing it off in the most incredible outfit.
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger highlights sensational curves in barely-there bikini
The singer shared pictures of her look for the scary season, featuring her hair down in messy curls as she wore a show-stopping latex dress.
Her dress accentuated her curves and featured a duo of belts at the waist to give her an hourglass figure in dual tones of black and cream.
WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger slips into tiny string bikini on Caribbean getaway
She made the look truly Halloween-ready by applying a bold red lip, tears streaming down her face, and some long cuts and stitches drawn on her body.
Nicole also included a clip of hers showing off her figure in the outfit with a filter adding bats all around her to really set the mood.
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is red carpet ready in the most spectacular gown
"Happy Halloween," she simply captioned the post, with a spider and kiss emoji, and fans were certainly feeling it quite a bit.
Nicole opted for a latex dress to complete her eerie Halloween costume
Several of them simply left flame and heart emojis, and one commented: "Beautiful and awesome," while another wrote: "Yesssss ma'am."
A third said: "You kill it every year," with one adding: "So what would we call this? Scherzombie?"
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger is a dancing queen in sensational new bikini video
MORE: Nicole Scherzinger stuns in a string bikini in beautiful waterfront pictures
The Pussycat Dolls singer left fans stunned recently with another transformation, this one of a completely different kind.
The Masked Singer star took on a completely different form as she turned herself into a cartoon to recap viewers on the latest episode of the hit Fox show – and she still looked amazing rocking a one-shouldered, sparkly pink floor-length gown.
Sitting in a chair in a makeup room, Nicole started off the clip singing an insanely high note as she ran down the celebrities who were revealed during episode six.
The singer appeared as a cartoon to recap the latest The Masked Singer episode
Captioning the video, which included snippets from the show, Nicole wrote: "Episode 6 Recap! The Masked Singer. CARTOONZINGER RECAP!!
"Tonight's episode was crazy, who knew @iamrobschneider could sing like that en Español? See you next week! #TheMaskedSinger @maskedsingerfox."
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.