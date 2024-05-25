Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger floors fans as she dances in barely-there thong swimsuit
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Nicole Scherzinger floors fans as she dances in barely-there thong swimsuit

The Sunset Boulevard star is enjoying a romantic getaway with her fiancé Thom Evans

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
23 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Scherzinger has become the queen of incredible bikini moments, and the star looked better than ever as she enjoyed the sunshine wearing the tiniest black swimsuit on Friday.

The former Masked Singer judge, 45, took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with her fiancé Thom Evans, her brother-in-law Max Evans and his wife Debora Casimiro in a luxurious garden setting. 

nicole scherzinger black swimsuit © Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole and Thom showed off their dance moves

Nicole showed off her ultra-toned figure in the black thong bikini with a crossover halterneck. The star completed the poolside look with a pair of tinted sunglasses, while her long raven hair looked effortless in beachy waves. 

Thom and his brother Max both went shirtless for the video, wearing colourful printed swim shorts, while Nicole's sister-in-law Debora was glowing as she showed off her baby bump in a blue bikini top and pink bottoms. 

View post on Instagram
 

Nicole captioned the post: "From our fam to yours. Hope y'all have a fun weekend," and fans were quick to comment on the group's toned physiques. 

One follower wrote: "Everyone's body is fiyahhh." While another added: "How does it feel to be God's favourites?"

nicole scherzinger sunset © Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole posed in front of the breathtaking beachside setting

The former Pussycat Doll showed more snippets from her family getaway earlier this week, and Nicole looked incredible as she posed in front of a sunset backdrop on the beach. She wore a pink patterned beach dress with a plunge neck and a thigh-split, paired with a gold bikini and a pink flower in her hair. 

"She is in love with the sun that sets… for it illuminates the world with love and aloha," Nicole wrote on Instagram. 

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal© Instagram
Thom popped the question on the beach in Portugal

Nicole has been keeping busy since her role in the West End show Sunset Boulevard came to an end, and the star is currently planning her wedding to Thom, 39, after the pair got engaged last summer. 

The former sportsman recently revealed that the couple are keen to start a family soon after tying the knot. In an interview with Men's Health UK, Thom said: "I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more