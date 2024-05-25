Nicole Scherzinger floors fans as she dances in barely-there thong swimsuit

Nicole Scherzinger has become the queen of incredible bikini moments, and the star looked better than ever as she enjoyed the sunshine wearing the tiniest black swimsuit on Friday.

The former Masked Singer judge, 45, took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing with her fiancé Thom Evans, her brother-in-law Max Evans and his wife Debora Casimiro in a luxurious garden setting.

© Nicole Scherzinger Nicole and Thom showed off their dance moves

Nicole showed off her ultra-toned figure in the black thong bikini with a crossover halterneck. The star completed the poolside look with a pair of tinted sunglasses, while her long raven hair looked effortless in beachy waves.

Thom and his brother Max both went shirtless for the video, wearing colourful printed swim shorts, while Nicole's sister-in-law Debora was glowing as she showed off her baby bump in a blue bikini top and pink bottoms.

Nicole captioned the post: "From our fam to yours. Hope y'all have a fun weekend," and fans were quick to comment on the group's toned physiques.

One follower wrote: "Everyone's body is fiyahhh." While another added: "How does it feel to be God's favourites?"

© Nicole Scherzinger Nicole posed in front of the breathtaking beachside setting

The former Pussycat Doll showed more snippets from her family getaway earlier this week, and Nicole looked incredible as she posed in front of a sunset backdrop on the beach. She wore a pink patterned beach dress with a plunge neck and a thigh-split, paired with a gold bikini and a pink flower in her hair.

"She is in love with the sun that sets… for it illuminates the world with love and aloha," Nicole wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram Thom popped the question on the beach in Portugal

Nicole has been keeping busy since her role in the West End show Sunset Boulevard came to an end, and the star is currently planning her wedding to Thom, 39, after the pair got engaged last summer.

The former sportsman recently revealed that the couple are keen to start a family soon after tying the knot. In an interview with Men's Health UK, Thom said: "I proposed to my fiancée in June 2023. It was one of the best days of my life. Getting married to her and starting a family is something I can't wait for."