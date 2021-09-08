Miranda Lambert embraces the new season with stunning hair transformation Blake Shelton's ex-wife looked sensational in her latest selfie

Miranda Lambert is getting ready for the autumn and has a new hairstyle to match!

Taking to Instagram this week, the country singer shared a gorgeous selfie of herself following a freshly cut and dyed 'do.

In the picture, Miranda's hair was a lighter shade of blonde and had been neatly chopped, and styled in loose waves.

Miranda Lambert looked sensational with her new hairstyle

In the caption, she wrote: "End of summer refresh today with @leahhoffhair and @nashvillelash! @lacygifford – get ready cuz I'm coming in hot with some summer tour skin in need of some [love]."

The Grammy-winning country star has been busy touring around the country since July and will be doing so right up until November.

The singer is having the time of her life back on stage again following a break during the height of the pandemic, and is sharing regular videos and photos from her shows online with her fans.

The country star is busy touring the US

When she isn't busy working, Miranda enjoys nothing more than spending time with her husband, N.Y.P.D. officer Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in secret.

The news of their surprise wedding was announced in February 2019, with Miranda sharing photos from their special day on social media in honor of Valentine's day.

At the time, she wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" She added: "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for… me."

Miranda has won multiple awards for her music

The pair met in 2018 when Brendan was working outside the Good Morning America studios during Miranda's visit to promote her new music with her band, The Pistol Annies.

She told People that it was love at first sight, too. "I guess so. if that's a thing," she said, before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought."

Miranda was previously married to country star Blake Shelton for four years. He is now married to Gwen Stefani.

