Miranda Lambert dug deep for a heartfelt reason and urged others to do the same as the holidays approach.

The animal-loving singer announced her annual Share The Love campaign, which gives back to animal shelters and revealed that 20 shelters will each receive a $1,000 MuttNation donation.

Miranda spread the emotional word on Instagram alongside a photo of her snuggling up to one of her own pet pooches.

She wrote: "People who take time to help dogs in any way are the biggest heroes to me.

"To support up the amazing work y’all do in your hometown shelters, @MuttNation’s giving a $1,000 grant to 20 shelters y’all worked with.

"Enter to win for your shelter at muttnation.com/sharethelove #ShareTheLove."

Her fans thanked her with praying hands emojis and sweet comments. They wrote: "You have such a big heart," and others called her a hero.

Miranda - who began volunteering at rescues as a teenager - also released an official statement which gave more details about her project.

"I always tell people who want to help that volunteering, fostering and adopting are so important to every shelter," she wrote. "Even if you’re not in a position to adopt, maybe you have time to foster or volunteer – it all makes such a big difference."

Just recently, Miranda brought her fans to tears with another incredible act of kindness on Veterans Day.

The country superstar was applauded by fans after revealing her MuttNation Foundation is donating $20,000 to the US War Dogs Association, which helps support retired military service dogs.

Miranda admitted she was inspired to help after meeting service dog Lucca at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, where they were both honored a few weeks ago.

MuttNation is a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering. It was founded by Miranda and her mother, Bev, in 2009.

