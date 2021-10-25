Miranda Lambert looks sensational in the perfect party-ready little black dress The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Miranda Lambert is ready for the holidays, and her wardrobe is too!

The country star looked gorgeous dressed in a festive LBD adorned in glitter as she joined her band, Pistol Annies, in a fun new video over the weekend.

The singer's dress featured a V-neck and long sleeves, and cinched in at the waist to enhance her figure.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert steals the show

Miranda and her band mates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley were all sat in front of stockings in a festive-themed room, as they told fans that their new album, Hell on Heels, was out now.

Hell on Heels is the band's very first Christmas album and hit the shelves on 22 October.

As well as being a member of Pistol Annies, Miranda is an incredibly successful solo artist as well, and has been honored by the Grammy Awards, the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards – to name but a few.

Miranda Lambert looked fantastic in a sparkly LBD

Outside of her singing career, Miranda has an idyllic home life with her police officer husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she has been married to since 2019.

Miranda met Brendan on Good Morning America, where he was working on set as a security guard. At the time, the star was performing on the ABC news show with her band.

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Opening up about the romantic tale, the star told New York Times: "My husband was doing security there [GMA] for the show. "My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back."

They tied the knot after just three months of dating but have made their marriage a success, and recently celebrated Brendan's 30th birthday.

Miranda has won many awards for her music

Her ex, Blake Shelton, has also moved on and earlier this year, he made his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, his wife.

The couple said 'I do' on Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, where he built his own chapel as a declaration of his love to Gwen.

