We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott is essentially a fashion icon at this point, and the Football Focus presenter proved that on Friday night with a daring look.

MORE: Alex Scott pleads with fans for help following amusing wardrobe mishap - watch

Taking to her Instagram, the star shared a series of photos from a lavish night out with her close friends, and her outfit was to die for. She looked flawless in a Gucci Eschatology T-shirt, a leather jacket, a pair of short shorts and it was all completed with some beautiful fishnet tights. Alex also made sure to bring plenty of accessories, as she styled out some hoop earrings, several rings and a small black clutch bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Alex Scott's best fashion moments

The star struck several fierce poses in the photos and even resembled a rocker chick in one as she struck a metal pose with her hand.

MORE: Alex Scott could be a Spice Girl in silky sporty jumpsuit

SEE: Alex Scott commands attention in sizzling red jumpsuit

Another saw her sat with some friends as she pursed her lips and moved her hand under a chin, and a different one saw her flicking her hair around, which was styled in a ponytail.

"Happy weekend my people," she enthused. "London November nights with some of my favs, Kodak fun."

Alex's look was amazing

Her fans were driven wild by the photos and close friends Jay Birmingham and Michael Gunning were among the first to respond, with Jay writing: "Vibezzzzz," and Michael adding: "It's always a good night with you hunny."

MORE: Alex Scott makes a bold statement in daring thigh-split dress

MORE: Alex Scott wows in incredible red dress and matching lipstick

Alex had a sweet response to Michael's comment, as she replied: "You are just [100 emoji] cuteness."

A different follower beamed: "Nice to see you having fun Alex," while several labelled the former footballer as "gorgeous".

The star partied with close friends

Alex always blows us away with her fashion game, and we were obsessed with her look at the ITV Palooza event last week.

The 37-year-old star styled a tuxedo-style jacket with an elegant silky co-ord as she arrived at the Royal Festival Hall.

Teaming a strappy satin bralette with high-waisted trousers, Alex looked incredible as she bared her toned midriff in the Emporio Armani set.

25 Gucci Eschatology T-Shirt, £400.00, Gucci

Alex accessorised her red carpet look with several pieces of dainty jewellery and styled her luscious raven locks in voluminous beachy waves.

SEE: ITV Palooza's best dressed stars: All the showstopping looks from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes & more

MORE: Alex Scott causes a stir in dazzling mini dress in unseen birthday photos

Completing her dazzling outfit, the presenter rocked a dramatic smokey eye with statement false lashes, rosy blush and lots of contour.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.