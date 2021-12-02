We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always impresses us with her dazzling array of outfits and on Thursday she unveiled what might have been one of her best yet.

READ: Amanda Holden's fans issue warning over bold animal-themed Christmas door

The Britain's Got Talent judge posed up a storm in a gorgeous leather skirt from Sosander that featured a zip-up design and the colour matched perfectly with her thigh-high boots. The star looked ultra-stylish in a beige top that featured black spots across it, and she left several of the top buttons undone to create a beautiful photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in bold leather skirt

Amanda dazzled with some gorgeous makeup that perfectly highlighted her skin, and she wore her luscious blonde hair down.

SEE: Amanda Holden has us swooning over her silky pyjamas

RELATED: Amanda Holden poses under her unique Christmas tree - leaving fans divided

She didn't caption the post, instead linking to the stores where her fashion came from, which included Karen Millen and L'Agence, and tagged stylist Karl Willett and Adele Pentland.

And as always, the mum-of-two showed off the fierce outfit in action as she confidently strode in an office with her hands on her hips.

Amanda showed off the gorgeous look

If you're after Amanda's stunning skirt, then you better ask fast as it's selling out fast on Sosander, with it only being left in two sizes.

The Heart Breakfast presenter always brings her fashion A-game, and she proved this once again on Wednesday she posed in a pretty white dress to show off her dreamy bedroom set up.

Black Leather Zip Front A-Line Skirt, £149.00, Sosandar

She looked amazing in the thigh-split number, which featured a floral pattern, button-up detailing and a smart shirt-style collar. She styled it with delicate gold accessories and a matching white manicure.

READ: Amanda Holden shares secret to happy marriage with Chris Hughes ahead of 13th anniversary

MORE: Amanda Holden twins with her pet dog – and it's impossibly cute

She wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Amanda could be seen lying on a white bed with pale pink sparkly bedding. The room had matching white bedstands on either side with pink lamps on top, while the walls had statement floral wallpaper and pink and white panelling along the bottom.

The star always has the best fashion

Sharing the photo to her social media, she captioned the post: "Shimmering sequins on a luxuriously soft satin base…what dreams are made of! Shop #AmandaHoldenHome at @jdwilliamsuk and @nextofficial #ad".

SEE: Amanda Holden causes a stir in sheer fitted jumpsuit

MORE: Amanda Holden reveals luxe Christmas decorations at Surrey mansion

Fans rushed to comment on the picture, with one gushing: "Just gorgeous Amanda," while another added: "You look great as per usual".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.