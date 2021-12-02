Christmas is just around the corner, and we're loving seeing all of our favourite celebs showing off their festive wardrobes.

And on Thursday, Kelly Brook commanded attention as she turned the temperature back up to summer heat in the most sensational red mini-dress that she'd paired with some gorgeous tights and some black heels adorned with a snowflake. She almost resembled a Christmas stocking in the figure-flattering item that hugged all of her curves.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her glamorous work outfit

The dress featured a ruffled design across it, as well as chest and waist pockets and zipped up at the front.

The radio presenter got playful with the image, which saw her posing next to a Christmas tree and a sack stocked full of presents.

"Jingle Kells," she joked in the caption, adding a bell emoji.

Fans went wild in the comments as one enthused: "A true Christmas Belle," and another added: "Elegant + beautiful."

She looked truly amazing

A third commented: "An absolutely beautiful, stunning, gorgeous, pretty lady!" while a fourth said: "Ahhh Kelly you are such a Christmas Cutie," and many others simply commented with heart emojis.

Kelly's winter fashion always captures our attention and earlier this year we fell in love with a divine outfit she was spotted out and about in.

The 42-year-old was pictured as she stepped out in a gorgeous grey mini dress, which she teamed with a black aviator jacket and knee-high boots.

Polishing off her ensemble with a crossbody bag, the Heart FM star even added an unusual floral headband into the mix, and the Duchess of Cambridge would love it!

Kelly has some amazing winter fashion

As for her hair and makeup, Kelly's caramel locks were blowdried to perfection and styled in loose, voluminous curls.

Opting for her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with soft rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss – the former model looked absolutely stunning.

She also stunned a few days ago when she wore a beautiful black coat, with comfy fur lining as temperatures plunged.

Taking a selfie inside the Heart Radio station, she wrote: "Christmas at a Radio Station looks like this."

