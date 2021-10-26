Sharon Stone dons unconventional black gown for major international event and she is radiant Does she still look amazing? Of course!

Sharon Stone left absolutely no takers with her latest social media post as she revealed that she was at an exciting locale and was part of a major event.

MORE: Sharon Stone wows in racy black bra and fans are astonished

The actress shared that she is currently in Dubai attending Giorgio Armani's One Night Only event on behalf of Vogue Italia.

She posted a clip of herself having just gotten ready for the night in her hotel room, and showed off her gown which is definitely not what fans expected to see.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

The black satin outfit featured a halter top neckline that cupped at the chest and a matching skirt. However, she paired it with a graphic t-shirt that featured a picture of the designer himself and was embedded with sparkling crystals.

The video was a repost of Vogue's own clip, and Sharon added her signature caption, saying: "Sharon Stone reporting for @vogueitalia from Dubai #GAOneNightOnly"

MORE: Sharon Stone looks incredible wearing slinky silver dress in beautiful sunset photo

The original clip stated: "@SharonStone brings Vogue at the @GiorgioArmani's 'One Night Only' event in Dubai, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of Armani Hotels, Dubai and Milan," ending with the hashtag "#GAOneNightOnly."

Sharon's unconventional black gown had fans quickly fawning over her

Fans immediately fell in love with Sharon's look and felt like the 63-year-old couldn't have looked more radiant.

Even her celebrity friends noticed, as Andie Macdowell commented: "Looks like you're having a blast me congratulations absolutely gorgeous," and Leslie Jordan wrote: "I can fit in your carry-on bag. Let me go with you next time."

One fan wrote: "You look STUNNING," while another said: "Beautiful!!! Love the shirt," and several others simply adding flame and heart emojis.

MORE: Sharon Stone dazzles in sensational gold gown you need to see to believe

MORE: Sharon Stone causes a stir in unexpected beachside outfit

The superstar actress has frequently shown off her penchant for killer black dresses, recently leaving fans stunned in one as she strut on the streets.

The actress has been sharing clips from her trip to Dubai

The little black dress fit her to perfection and featured a plunging neckline with sheer detailing, as well as a very high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.