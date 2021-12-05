Shania Twain looks breathtakingly beautiful in fashion-forward stage outfit during Las Vegas residency The award-winning singer has kicked off her much-anticipated residency

The time has finally arrived for Shania Twain, who has been counting down the days to her residency in Las Vegas.

The award-winning singer worked her magic on the crowds on the first day of the show, and her stage outfit was everything.

Taking to Instagram after the opening night, the country star shared footage from the evening, including a clip of her on stage dressed in a feathered crop top and a white mini skirt.

The stylish ensemble was teamed with a pair of white trainers, the star completed her look with natural makeup and a bouncy blowdry.

In the caption, the singer wrote: "Oh Vegas, it felt sooo good to be back… with the fans, with my crew, with this city!!

"What a crowd! Thank you for your energy. I am so happy to be back onstage and reunited with you all. Roll on the weekend shows!"

Shania Twain looked sensational on stage during her Las Vegas residency

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Obsessed with all the new outfits. Can't wait to see the show soon," while another wrote: "Very beautiful!" A third added: "Omg this skirt!"

Let's Go is the singer's second Vegas residency; Shania: Still the One began nine years ago in December 2012, and ended in December 2014 after more than 100 shows.

The Canadian country star has a fabulous sense of style

In recent weeks the singer had been sharing several glimpses of her sold-out shows from the past as she reflected on and anticipated her return to touring.

She recently posted a compilation of snippets from her performances on Thanksgiving as she mused in the caption: "The holiday weekend, the changing of the seasons, the fact that my Vegas residency restarts in ONE WEEK! I'm feeling very grateful.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

"I'm thankful to be reunited with my team, to be gearing up for Vegas and most importantly... our reunion!! I always want to give thanks to you, for the love and joy you have given my life. I can't wait to see you all!!"

