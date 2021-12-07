Shania Twain sports show-stopping Las Vegas looks as she receives a special surprise Country icons supporting one another

Shania Twain has been leaving the Las Vegas strip absolutely stunned with her phenomenal residency, Let's Go, which she embarked upon last week.

MORE: Shania Twain left emotional after returning to Las Vegas for postponed residency

She's shown off many killer looks from her elaborate set of performances, and flaunted another one in a recent post.

The singer shared a clip of herself energetically performing to the crowd in a fluffy cropped sleeveless sweater which flashed some midriff.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and sheer cover-up in video from tropical vacation

She looked absolutely dynamite in the all-black combo, pairing it with flared pants and a baton, letting her hair down as she sang to the crowd.

However, Shania also revealed that the night was made even better by a surprise visit from her friend and fellow country musician Orville Peck.

The country star posted a picture of herself with her dog and Orville, who she's also collaborated with in the past, as she wore a cowboy hat, an overcoat, and a black turtleneck.

MORE: Shania Twain builds major hype with exciting countdown in an avant-garde gown

"Another kick ass night in Vegas! Made all the sweeter with a visit from my dear friend @orvillepeck," she captioned the post.

Shania revealed that she received a visit from her friend and collaborator Orville Peck

He left a comment saying: "You were so incredible!!!" And fans couldn't help but agree, with many leaving flame emojis as they raved about Shania's shows.

One wrote: "You were incredible!!!! And look incredible!!! Cried all night of happiness," with another saying: "This is wonderful!! Shania is always beautiful. Two legends." A third simply added: "INCREDIBLE SHOW!!!!!!!"

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in daring white dress in latest post

MORE: Shania Twain wows in skintight latex pants for exciting announcement

The Come On Over performer has not only been showing off her incredible stage presence with her residency, but also her ever-evolving sense of style.

Taking to Instagram after opening night, the country star shared footage from the evening, including a clip of her on stage dressed in a feathered crop top and a white mini skirt.

The singer has left fans thrilled by her return to the Las Vegas stage

The stylish ensemble was teamed with a pair of white trainers and the star completed her look with natural makeup and a bouncy blowdry.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.