Shania Twain shared some exciting news with fans on Tuesday – and she did so while wearing an incredible pair of pants.

The country superstar looked phenomenal as she showcased her lean legs in a pair of skintight latex leggings and a silver sparkly jacket. Shania added a cowboy hat and a pair of sky-high stilettos for a fun clip she shared on Instagram to announce that she will be headlining next summer's Boots and Hearts Festival in Ontario, Canada.

WATCH: Shania Twain wows in latex pants for exciting announcement - and fans can't cope

"This ain't just any kind of party, this is a @bootsandhearts party #bootsbound @robynottolini @lindsayell you ready? #letsgogirls," she captioned the video which saw her strut her stuff in her head-turning ensemble.

Fans rushed to share their joy over the news, with one responding: "NO WAY!!!! YES!!!!!" A second said: "Canada, here we come!"

Others were blown away by Shania's glittering outfit, with one follower commenting: "Always very beautiful."

A second joked: "I call all your hand-me-downs," and a third added: "Very beautiful and totally gorgeous!"

Shania looked amazing in her latex pants

According to Republic Live, the company that produces the festival, Shania will be making her Canadian music festival debut on 7 August.

"For many of our fans and fellow artists, Shania Twain has had a big impact on what we know and love about country music," said Brooke Dunford, the director of booking for Republic Live.

"It was important to us to celebrate her success as a female in country music and beyond, with incredible female talent that is both making waves across the border and within Canada."

Shania is just weeks away from starting her Las Vegas residency

The 56-year-old is currently rehearsing for her Las Vegas residency titled Let's Go, due to kick off in early December.

"Man! I feel like December should hurry up and get here! I can't wait to be reunited with you all - it's going to be a hell of a party! Last few tickets available now! (link in bio)," she recently shared with fans.

The residency begins on 2 December and runs through to the end of February.

