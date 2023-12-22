Carol Vorderman is a vision in skintight dress with plunging neckline

Carol Vorderman is known for her incredible fashion sense and the former BBC Radio Wales presenter blew fans away on Friday when she unveiled her look for a cover shoot for the Observer.

The star shared a clip taken during her time on set as she showed off the stunning outfit. Her glamorous blue frock was just as skintight as many of the ensembles that she favours and it also featured an impressive plunging neckline and she finished her divine offering off with a pair of black heels that elevated her to a towering height.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in new photoshoot View post on Instagram

Carol wore her bouncy blonde locks in her signature style and she went all out when it came to her accessories, opting for an opulent necklace that featured several emblems and pearl sections. The shoot made sure to keep with the season, as a large star was stacked on top of a set of black and white boxes.

In her caption, the 62-year-old penned: "OBSERVER COVER SHOOT. Well we're all about puzzles in our house....and lovely to do a cover shoot for the Xmas Observer mag, out on my birthday Xmas Eve. This year has been wonderful for many reasons including my first QUIZ podcast @perfect10carol 10 questions, 10 points, all done in 10 minutes....with a new episode every day Monday to Friday."

© Instagram Carol always stuns in her gorgeous outfits

The star continued: "We've even got our first quiz book out now too. You can buy it from the link in my bio. You can read @obsnewreview this Sunday. Happy Christmas Quizzers."

As ever, her fans were left shellshocked by the glamorous video as one said: "Stunning! Happy Christmas lovely Carol," while a second added: "Happy Friday gorgeous have a great Christmas."

© Instagram Carol is a keen puzzler

A third posted: "You are so incredibly beautiful, merry Christmas," while a fourth wrote: "Absolute perfection," and even Strictly finalist Layton Williams was impressed as he shared two blue heart emojis in response.

Carol has found plenty of interests since she parted ways with the BBC back in November after her social media posts were found to be in breach of the corporation's guidelines.

© Getty Carol left the BBC in November

Speaking to HELLO! at the Women in Film & Television Awards 2023, the mum-of-two said she felt "absolutely amazing" following her departure and teased that she had plenty of projects in the works. "There's lots of news to be announced, so I'm very happy," she told us on the red carpet.

At the time of her departure, Carol shared: "I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on. Consequently, I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol has plenty of projects in the works

"I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly."

WOW: Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in curve-hugging mini dress

WOW: Carol Vorderman is a red-hot vixen in daring PVC dress