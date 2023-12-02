Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight dress for glitzy London event

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a figure-hugging outfit, and the star upped the ante in a skintight midi dress with the most amazing detailing as she hit the red carpet in London on Friday.

The former Countdown star looked incredible in the lime green midi dress adorned with dazzling silver embellishments, teaming the look with a cream cosy cream coat.

Carol, 62, rounded off the glamorous evening ensemble with a pair of beige pointed-toe heels, opting for silver chain drop earrings for her jewellery – while her hair looked gorgeous styled in voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face.

© Getty Carol teamed the dazzling dress with a cream coat

As for her makeup, Carol opted for her signature bold smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of blush and a glossy lip to finish.

The former BBC Radio Wales presenter was among the long list of celebrities that attended An Audience With Kylie at The Royal Albert Hall on Friday. The special event saw fans and VIP guests come together to watch Kylie Minogue perform a selection of her greatest hits and new music, along with answering audience questions.

© Shutterstock Kylie Minogue is the latest star to take on a Las Vegas residency

Other stars to hit the event's red carpet included Alison Hammond, Ashley Roberts, Lenny Henry, Emma Willis and Jonathon Bailey.

Amanda Holden also joined the London night out wearing a showstopping glitter catsuit, while Abbey Clancy looked like a Hollywood movie star in a silk mini dress and feather coat.

© Getty Amanda Holden sparkled in a glitter catsuit

Carol spoke with HELLO! at The Women in Film & Television Awards 2023 on Friday morning, revealing that she's feeling "absolutely amazing" after quitting BBC Radio Wales, Carol added: "There's lots of news to be announced, so I'm very happy."

The star broke the news of her departure from the radio show earlier this month, taking to Instagram to release a statement.

Carol wrote: "After five years, I'm leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round."

"Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in."

Carol was flooded with support from friends and fans following the post. Alan Carr wrote: "Big respect Carol." While Katie Piper added: "She's an icon!"