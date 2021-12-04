Carol Vorderman shows off gravity-defying figure in khaki leggings

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman delighted fans on Saturday morning with a collection of mirror selfies from her Bristol home, showing off her khaki leggings – and very pert posterior.

The former Countdown presenter was wearing a pair of @firmabs_brand leggings, in an on-trend army green shade. The pictures showed different angles of the garment, showcasing the pocket details – with ones on the back and one at the side. Very practical!

WATCH: Carol Vorderman's life in photos

Carol wrote: "Think I'm going to treat myself to some more of these @firmabs_brand leggings…. Soooooooo comfy. Happy days #leggingsaddict #leggingslove #leggings #yogapants."

Carol looked amazing in her mirror selfies

The star teamed her statement bottoms with a plain black long-sleeved polo neck jumper – an ideal base layer for the UK's cold weather. Keeping her highlighted locks down and loose for the occasion, she beamed at the camera to take the snaps.

Fans were very impressed with her statement casualwear as well as her gym-honed figure, and the comments section was full of positivity. One penned: "Looking great," and another added: "Looking amazing Carol," with a third exclaiming: "I need these in my life!"

The leggings were a hit with fans

As well as leggings, trainers and warm coats for her active lifestyle, Carol has been donning some very glamorous looks of late, including a mini skirt and thigh-high boots combo which got pulses racing.

The 60-year-old had her followers picking their jaws up off the floor once again when she revealed the figure-flaunting outfit she was rocking for her stint on BBC Radio Wales. Carol looked gorgeous in a black leather mini skirt and a vibrant, tight-fitting orange top that featured black stripes along the arms.

Carol has an impressive wardrobe of clothes

Highlighting her endless legs, Carol added a pair of sheer tights and some black knee-high boots, sharing several mirror selfies on Instagram that were taken from inside her plush walk-in wardrobe.

As well as comments such as "Blimey Carol" and "Looking amazing," others appeared to be lost for words and simply commented with red hearts, heart-eyes, and flame emojis.

