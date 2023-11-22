Carol Vorderman is a red-hot vixen in daring PVC dress

Carol Vorderman resembled a red-hot bombshell on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to attend the ITV Palooza at the Theatre Royal on Drury Lane, London.

For the glitzy occasion, Carol, 62, donned a fiery red latex dress consisting of flattering panels, a fluted skirt and thick straps.

The TV star loves a bold leather look... take a look at her leggings in the video below

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shimmies in red leather leggings

She teamed her head-turning garment with a slinky coat covered in gems and a pair of strappy nude heels. As for hair and makeup, Carol served up a slice of Hollywood glamour with apricot blush, dramatic eyeliner and a glossy, mocha lip.

She wore her golden locks in a centre part and added some undulating waves for a touch of texture.

© Instagram The star posed up a storm ahead of the glitzy event

Captioning the post, Carol penned: "On my way to @itv Palooza.... [heart emoji] Dress @ivroseofficial, coat @mrselfportrait, hair and makeup @marcosmakeup [lipstick emoji]."

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one follower writing: "You look gorgeous Carol!!" while a second chimed in: "You look so beautiful Carol!"

A third remarked: "You look incredible @carolvorders have a lovely evening x," and a fourth gushed: "WOWZA Carol."

© Instagram The former Countdown star looked radiant in red

Carol was joined on the purple carpet by a slew of famous faces including the likes of Davina McCall, Susanna Reid and Lorraine Kelly.

TV star AJ Odudu co-hosted the event alongside comedian Tom Allen. The 35-year-old Big Brother host looked sensational in a glittering black maxi dress complete with a daring cut-out section around the midriff.

© Getty Images Tom Allen and AJ Odudu looked picture-perfect at the ITV Palooza

She wore her raven locks in a playful updo and rounded off her glam get-up with a glossy black manicure, silver heels and a pair of sculptural earrings.

Tom, meanwhile, looked oh-so suave in a velvet tuxedo and a silk bow tie.

Carol's glamorous appearance comes after she confirmed her departure from the BBC after she refused to agree to terms that would have forced her to remain politically neutral in public settings – including online.

© Shutterstock Carol recently left her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales

Announcing her departure on social media, the star wrote: "Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on."

She finished by adding: "I'm sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly.

"But for now, another interesting chapter begins."