Tracee Ellis Ross is a pure water baby in an all-natural bikini video

Tracee Ellis Ross left fans absolutely wowed in a stunning set of videos showing off her bikini body and all-natural beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross is continuing her social media domination with her phenomenal all-natural posts, and her latest one might be one of her best.
The actress shared snippets of herself enjoying a lazy day in the pool, posting a clip of herself simply wading up to the camera and smiling.
She wore a patterned string bikini and a colorful bandana that showed off her flawless figure and her stunning beauty.
Tracee included more poolside clips of herself, including one where she beat the heat with a bottle of water by her side, and added snaps of herself showing off her bandana and statement earrings.
She simply captioned the post: "Water Baby," and fans rushed to the comments to show that they agreed with the statement wholeheartedly.
"Ahhhhhh pool vids are back my heart is happy," one of her followers commented, with another saying: "I'd like all that smoke for $500 Alex."
Tracee showed off her incredible beauty and physique with some poolside clips
A third wrote: "I can't believe for more than 10 years you been living in my heart. How do you do it," with several others simply dropping heart emojis or using the hashtag "#juicy" for her earrings.
Tracee's pool videos have become quite popular with her social media fanbase, with the Black-ish actress recently leaving them in stitches when she attempted to record a clip of herself jumping through a floatation device in her pool.
Tracee wore another string bikini and oversized hoop earrings combo as she leaped out of the water in a rather ungainly manner.
She splashed water everywhere and emerged laughing as she wiped her face and remarked: "A little too much energy?"
The actress' water-bound posts have become a favorite among her fans
The star captioned the clip: "Starting the week like," and her fans couldn't stop laughing, with one commenting: "She popped up like 'pop goes the weasel'," while another added: "Loving the energy."
