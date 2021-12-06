Tracee Ellis Ross is a pure water baby in an all-natural bikini video What winter?

Tracee Ellis Ross is continuing her social media domination with her phenomenal all-natural posts, and her latest one might be one of her best.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks stunning in sheer bodysuit and knee-high boots

The actress shared snippets of herself enjoying a lazy day in the pool, posting a clip of herself simply wading up to the camera and smiling.

She wore a patterned string bikini and a colorful bandana that showed off her flawless figure and her stunning beauty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross shows off her best moves in skintight skinny jeans

Tracee included more poolside clips of herself, including one where she beat the heat with a bottle of water by her side, and added snaps of herself showing off her bandana and statement earrings.

She simply captioned the post: "Water Baby," and fans rushed to the comments to show that they agreed with the statement wholeheartedly.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

"Ahhhhhh pool vids are back my heart is happy," one of her followers commented, with another saying: "I'd like all that smoke for $500 Alex."

Tracee showed off her incredible beauty and physique with some poolside clips

A third wrote: "I can't believe for more than 10 years you been living in my heart. How do you do it," with several others simply dropping heart emojis or using the hashtag "#juicy" for her earrings.

Tracee's pool videos have become quite popular with her social media fanbase, with the Black-ish actress recently leaving them in stitches when she attempted to record a clip of herself jumping through a floatation device in her pool.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross looks lean in lycra for very stretchy workout

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross makes a splash in a shower selfie with a big difference

Tracee wore another string bikini and oversized hoop earrings combo as she leaped out of the water in a rather ungainly manner.

She splashed water everywhere and emerged laughing as she wiped her face and remarked: "A little too much energy?"

The actress' water-bound posts have become a favorite among her fans

The star captioned the clip: "Starting the week like," and her fans couldn't stop laughing, with one commenting: "She popped up like 'pop goes the weasel'," while another added: "Loving the energy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.