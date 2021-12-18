Ciara looks pretty in pink as she celebrates fashion brand

Ciara looked pretty in pink on Saturday as she rocked a silky moment for an Instagram photoshoot. The singer and mom-of-three posed poolside in a neon-pink shirt and wide leg pant from her own brand, LITA by Ciara, paired with a pair of neon green flatform flip flops.

MORE: Ciara’s surprise new clothing line has a stunning LBD you’ll want asap for fall

"Vibrant Tingz," she captioned the post which had fans praising the color choice, and others sharing heart emojis to show off their love for the look. The shots were taken on a sunny afternoon in front of a cool blue pool - a world away from the chilly December weather that she braved this week to pose outside the downtown Seattle Nordstrom store, evoking a moody winter's day in a bold outfit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara shows off amazing balancing skills in risky beach video

Ciara rocked no tee and just a bright red blazer securely fastened and pants set from her collection, which is available from the department store.

The 36-year-old launched her ready-to-wear brand in August, after almost 18 months of homeschooling her children during the pandemic.

MORE: Ciara reveals surprising celebrity connection

MORE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt

She said at the time that "fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items".

Hoping to reach "the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place," she promised the "LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool".

Ciara rocks the silky suit

Ciara has three adorable children, Future, seven - whom she welcomed with her ex-fiance - and Russell and Ciara's children, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Ciara adores being a mother and like so many parents around the globe, she had to navigate being a mom to her children during a pandemic.

The 36-year-old launched her ready-to-wear brand in August

She opened up to Self magazine to reveal how she managed at the time. "I don't even know if you can call it organized chaos," she admitted.

"But it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest. But I'm enjoying it all. I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, 'Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing. But rather than letting the world change me, I'm going to figure out how to change with it'.

"That’s been my mentality. How do I adjust? How do I really work and find the silver lining?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.