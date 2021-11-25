Ciara highlights 40lbs weight loss in gorgeous curve-hugging dress

Ciara has been proudly showing off her 40lbs weight loss ever since she hit her pre-baby weight back in June.

The Level Up singer delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared some gorgeous images from an impromptu photoshoot in her backyard, highlighting her hourglass figure in a curve-hugging midi dress. Ciara looked gorgeous as she posed for photos, adding a pair of strappy silver heels and some bling jewelry.

WATCH: Ciara shares weightloss plan after giving birth

The star wore her hair straight with a slight curl at the ends and kept her makeup simple to showcase her flawless complexion.

Ciara posted another, more provocative image on her Instagram Stories, showing off her ribbed knit dress while posing side-on with her hands on her waist to highlight her derriere.

The singer's figure always sparks a reaction from her followers, and she has worked hard to get back to her pre-baby weight.

Ciara has lost 40lbs since giving birth

Back in June, she announced she had hit her goal weight after losing almost 40 pounds. "Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mothers trying to look and feel their best.

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to WW (formerly Weight Watchers) and plenty of exercise too.

Ciara highlighted her weight loss in her body-skimming dress

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

