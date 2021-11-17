Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots The Level Up singer looked incredible

Ciara sent her fans into a tailspin in her latest show-stopping outfit that was made especially for her by Dolce & Gabbana.

The Level Up singer shared some behind-the-scenes images on Wednesday from her performance at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala earlier this week, and she looked amazing! Ciara rocked an all-bronze ensemble that consisted of a silk shirt with a matching tie, a tailcoat, skin-tight shorts, and thigh-high leather boots.

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after birth of third child

Captioning the snaps, she simply wrote: "It's showtime. Custom Dolce [heart emoji]."

Ciara's fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting on the photos: "Just flawless effortlessly." A second said: "Beautiful, gorgeous, talented, elegance."

A third added: "How long are your legs??? " A fourth wrote: "You literally wear the hell out of every outfit!"

Ciara's figure always sparks a reaction from her followers, and she has worked hard to get back to her pre-baby weight.

Ciara wowed fans in her custom Dolce & Gabbana suit

Back in June, she announced she had hit her goal weight after losing almost 40 pounds. "Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mothers trying to look and feel their best. "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

Ciara often causes a stir with her outfits on social media

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

