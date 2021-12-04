Ciara looks sensational in zip-up leather jumpsuit in glamorous new photo The Level Up singer has a fabulous sense of style

Ciara never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion and her latest outfit might just be our favorite yet!

MORE: Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

The Level Up singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself wearing a zip-up leather jumpsuit while drinking a glass of Ten To One Rum.

The star looked sensational in the one-piece, which featured a buckled belt that enhanced her waistline, and a fitted bodice.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ciara opens up about her weight loss following third baby's arrival

Shortly after sharing the picture, many of Ciara's fans took to the comments section, with one writing: "You look incredible!" while another wrote: "Umm I need the outfits details!" A third added: "Very beautiful."

MORE: How Ciara lost weight by eating all the foods she loves

MORE: Ciara causes a meltdown in high-waisted shorts and thigh-high boots

The mother-of-three often shares photos of her fashion looks on social media and recently posted another picture of herself on a date night with Russell Wilson, where she wore an animal print coat dress.

The star had shared the pictures to mark her husband's birthday, and wrote a heartfelt message beside them.

"On this day, a Leader was born. My King," she began.

Ciara looked fantastic in a zip-up jumpsuit

"On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration. The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson!"

SEE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait 'til you see her boots

MORE: Ciara stuns fans in amazing 'birthday suit' for huge celebration

Ciara continued: "I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it’s a BIG celebration! Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear."

Ciara with husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell are the proud parents to their young children, Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one. Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds.

MORE: Ciara sizzles in a lacy sheer dress as she reveals surprising celebrity connection

SEE: Ciara blows fans away as she dances in bodysuit and combat boots

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best.

Ciara has an incredible sense of style

"If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" said Ciara, who credited her weight loss to Weight Watchers and plenty of exercise too.

MORE: Ciara has a surprising bikini body diet that you'll never see coming

"I am so excited to continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Ciara welcomed her third child back in June 2020 and announced one month after giving birth that she had a 48-pound weight loss target in sight.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.