Ciara's date night outfit features unexpected accessories

Ciara slipped into a skintight outfit for date night with her husband Russell Wilson on Tuesday and we weren't expecting this!

The Los Angeles-based singer gave a glimpse inside her fabulous wardrobe on Instagram stories as she debated what to wear for her evening on the town with her NFL athlete husband.

MORE: Ciara stuns fans in amazing 'birthday suit' for huge celebration

Despite the warm Californian climate, Ciara opted for a simple, figure-flattering all-black outfit comprising of a turtle neck and pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara shows off her amazing balancing skills in jaw-dropping video

But she wasn't about to stop at that and added a white faux fur hat and scarf with the word LOVE written down it.

She also shared photos of Russell's dapper appearance which would have further delighted fans.

SEE: Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait 'til you see her boots

MORE: Ciara looks incredible in zip-up leather jumpsuit

The couple were preparing for their evening of adult company away from the three adorable children, Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one, they share.

Ciara was wrapped up for her date night

Ciara recently delivered a sneak peek at her lazy Monday with her sweet offspring.

The singer was in her element as she curled up in bed for cuddles with two of her three children and posted the photos on Instagram.

MORE: Ciara showcases incredible figure in spectacular waist-cinching dress

MORE: How Ciara lost weight by eating all the foods she loves

Ciara adores being a mother and like so many parents around the globe, she had to navigate being a mom to her children during a pandemic.

She opened up to Self magazine to reveal how she managed at the time.

Ciara and Russell enjoyed a date night

"I don't even know if you can call it organized chaos," she admitted: "But it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest. But I'm enjoying it all.

"I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, 'Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing.

But rather than letting the world change me, I'm going to figure out how to change with it'. "That’s been my mentality. How do I ad just? How do I really work and find the silver lining in the midst of it all?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.