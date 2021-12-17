Ciara stops traffic for photoshoot in fiery hot festive outfit

Ciara has shared a series of new pictures looking fiery hot in a festive suit. The 36-year-old braved the chilly December weather as she rocked no tee and just a bright red blazer securely fastened and pants set from her collection.

Posing outside the store on a pedestrian crossing, the pictures evoked a moody winter's day and Ciara shone brightly in the bold outfit. The singer appeared at the Seattle downtown branch of Nordstrom where her clothing brand Lita by Ciara is available, and met stylist Justin Leggett for a look at the section set up.

WATCH: Russell Wilson and Ciara respond to Super Bowl meme

"Feeling festive in this traffic stopping Fiery Red Blazer and Pant Set from @litabyciara available at @nordstrom," she captioned the pictures, adding: "It was also a treat to stop by and see my section in the Seattle store for the 1st time!"

"You're a gorgeous inspiration," shared one fan as another commented: "You make Seattle look even prettier!"

The mom-of-three often gives fans a glimpse inside her fabulous wardrobe on Instagram stories and recently debated what to wear for her evening on the town with her NFL athlete husband, Russell Wilson.

Ciara opted for a simple, figure-flattering all-black outfit consisting of a turtleneck and pants. But she wasn't about to stop at that and added a white faux fur hat and scarf with the word LOVE written on it.

Ciara shone brightly in the bold outfit

The couple were preparing for their evening of adult company away from Ciara's three adorable children, Future, seven - whom she welcomed with her ex-fiance - and Russell and Ciara's children, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Ciara adores being a mother and like so many parents around the globe, she had to navigate being a mom to her children during a pandemic.

She opened up to Self magazine to reveal how she managed at the time.

Ciara and Russell enjoyed date night

"I don't even know if you can call it organized chaos," she admitted.

"But it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest. But I'm enjoying it all. I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, 'Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing. But rather than letting the world change me, I'm going to figure out how to change with it'.

"That’s been my mentality. How do I adjust? How do I really work and find the silver lining?"

