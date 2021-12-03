Kate Hudson shares adorable workout video with mini-me daughter - watch The star's daughter Rani Rose wanted to get involved

It's not surprising to see Kate Hudson showing off her athletic prowess on Instagram, but fans were delighted when her mini-me daughter Rani Rose joined in with a workout on Thursday.

The actress shared the sweet video with her 14.3million followers, showing the two of them in their home gym, working out together. As Kate squatted and stretched with a dumbbell in her hand, her youngest copied her moves in an adorable fashion.

Behind them, the spacious workout room was in full view, complete with a small trampette, a collection of weights, a blue mat and a water cooler. There's also plenty of storage space for more fitness equipment.

The video caption written by Kate read: "She did it?!!! #startemyoung #healthypatterns #fableticscofounder #ranirose."

Kate shares lots of pictures of their mother-daughter time

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the wholesome video. One wrote: "Love this togetherness. What a great introduction to body awareness and strength and confidence for the little one," while another added: "Yes! Strong mamas empower strong daughters! Raise her to know her worth!!!!"

A third simply concluded: "Cutest workout E.V.E.R," and we have to agree!

Kate's posts with her daughter aren't always as well received by fans though, as back in September, the star revealed a picture of her and Rani enjoying ice cream and Instagram users were taken aback by the product.

Rani Rose's bedroom delighted fans

The Almost Famous actress was proudly showcasing the latest collaboration between her InBloom nutritional powders and Van Leeuwen ice cream when things took an unexpected turn.

Fans were quick to react, with many stunned by the $12 price tag. One responded: "The unfortunate thing about it is like everything else that's better for you or healthy, it costs too much."

A second said: "Rich people food." A third added: "If we all could afford it, it could be great."

