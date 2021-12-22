Kate Hudson shares inspirational message as she dons gorgeous black dress The star is getting ready for 2022

Kate Hudson is one glamorous lady and she proved that during the week as she donned a gorgeous black dress that perfectly complimented her figure.

READ: Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she's said

The star is currently preparing to welcome in 2022 and she certainly looked flawless as the year drew to a close in the velvet number that featured a plunging neckline. Kate appeared to have gone for a theme with her overall look, because although she was wearing some silver earrings, she made sure that her nails matched her dress. She also sported some flawless make-up as she held a red rose in her hands.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson debuts new look and it's so unexpected

Addressing her fans, she said: "Don't worry, it's not just you - New Year goals are HARD to keep.

MORE: Goldie Hawn steals the show in daughter Kate Hudson's heartwarming photo featuring grandchild

SEE: Kate Hudson shares adorable workout video with mini-me daughter - watch

"I read recently, that when you start shifting your energy toward your 'resolutions' early you're more likely to stick to them."

She added: "With just a few days to go until the end of the year, I figure now is a good time to start making a list. Who's with me?"

Many fans rallied around to say they would unite with the Almost Famous star, but others were blown away by her beauty.

The star looked perfect from head to toe

"You look stunning Kate," said one, while another added: "Gorgeous woman," and friend Amanda Kloots posted: "Looking gorgeous."

Many others were left speechless and they could only comment with flame and heart emojis.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares picture of mum Goldie Hawn and baby grandchild – fans go wild

MORE: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn could be twins on rare glam night out

Although the star was focused on making sure 2022 was her year, she's already shown how into the Christmas spirit she is as she shared a picture on her Instagram from her stunning family home with a brightly lit Christmas tree behind her.

She wore a cardigan and a red dress with a high slit from which one of her legs poked through, along with a pair of reindeer antlers.

Kate has many beautiful looks in her arsenal

She even held on to a microphone with her name on it, presumably ready to belt out a slew of festive tunes to really feel the vibe.

However, it was Kate's hair that really struck fans, as her antlers sat on a short blonde crop, akin to the pixie cut she rocked earlier in her career.

SEE: Kate Hudson is a stunner in show-stopping gold gown that gets fans talking

READ: Kate Hudson makes rare comment on wedding plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

It's unclear whether the picture was a throwback, as it did feature presents under the tree, which would be quite early for a recent shot. However, fans couldn't help gushing either way.

Chelsea Handler wrote: "You looking like Goldie," a statement that many others echoed, with one fan also saying: "OMG YOUR HAIR!!!!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.