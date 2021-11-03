Kate Hudson turns heads in eye-catching cut-out dress

Kate Hudson drove her fans insane on Monday as the Hollywood star posed up a storm in a gorgeous cut-out dress as she was announced as a Global Ambassador for Stuart Weitzman.

The amazing news was shared on Stuart Weitzman's social media channels with some shots, including a black-and-white one, of Kate sizzling in the black number as posed in a chair in a beautiful pair of Stuart Weitzman open-toe heels. Kate also shared a post on her own feed, featuring a small clip where she dazzled in a pair of heels that were adorned with dozens of diamonds.

In her caption, she waxed lyrical about the brand, as she explained: "Having worn @stuartweitzman shoes for years, both on and off the red carpet, I'm excited to make my love of the brand officially official by becoming their new global ambassador!"

She added: "I was immediately attracted to the concept of their 35th anniversary campaign: Moment To Shine.

"There have been so few opportunities over the last year and a half to get dressed up, and look and feel really glamorous, that shooting this campaign was extra fun for me. And, I was very quickly reminded how confident you feel and how easy it is to shine when you're wearing amazing shoes!"

The Almost Famous star also shared more of the photos from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, including one where she modelled a sensational white cut-out dress with matching boots.

Kate looked flawless in the outfit

Fans lost their minds in the comments, with one enthusing: "Gorg," and another adding: "Beautifully stunning," and a third posted: "The perfect match made in shoe heaven."

Many others simply posted a wide variety of heart emojis to show their appreciation for the divine looks.

The star also had a killer pair of shoes

The 42-year-old often leaves her fans stunned with her mesmerising selfies and amazing looks, but last month she posted something much more relatable.

The actress posted a picture of herself in an extravagantly pink room, and she appeared tired and out of sorts in the shot, with no make-up and her hair left naturally messy, wearing a Purple Rain graphic tee and a cardigan.

Her caption explained the meaning behind the photo, however, as she wrote: "Is it Friday yet….," and many of her fans could identify with her sorrow.

One commented: "This week has gone on for years," with another saying: "Happy pre Friday. Nearly there ;-)."

