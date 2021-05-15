Kate Hudson looks fierce as she models incredible suit The actress looked fierce!

Kate Hudson is known for owning some of the best fashion in Hollywood, but now she has some of the best fashion in Las Vegas.

MORE: Oliver Hudson reveals why Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are 'mad' at him

The Almost Famous star was fierce as she posed in a suit for a Vegas-inspired photoshoot – and she looked like she could be a female version of James Bond!

Kate wore a suit jacket with a fuzzy tie and a short skirt which showed off her incredibly toned thighs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson wows with impressive dance moves - and unusual outfit

"The last time I was in Vegas, I was………….. never mind," she joked in the comments. "This time? …….more mindful."

She added: "Was nice to be back in Vegas."

The star had her hair done up in a neat bun, and in one of the snaps nonchalantly stuck her hand in one of her pockets.

Kate's photos sparked a huge reaction among her 13.2 million followers, with the post gaining well over 95,000 likes.

The star looked fierce!

"This picture made my day," said one fan, while another added: "So cute honey."

MORE: Kate Hudson supports Goldie Hawn in touching video – and she has the sweetest response

MORE: Kate Hudson's children are so sweet in new picture

Many other fans just posted emojis, with several opting for heart and flame ones. Kate's hairstylist Gregory Russell went for a different set, as referenced her caption, adding in some dice emojis.

Kate is well known for her fashion choices, earlier this week, the Hollywood A-lister was twinning with her mother Goldie Hawn as they both had the same striped bikini on a family holiday from a couple of years ago.

Kate struck a fierce pose in a striped and crocheted two-piece as she sailed the seas on a luxury getaway gone by.

Meanwhile, Goldie could be seen rummaging around in a blue-and-white striped bag, which matched Kate's swimwear - leaving fans asking, "what is Goldie looking for?".

Kate has some seriously impressive fashion

The image appeared to have been taken during their Greek holiday a couple of years ago, and Goldie looked tanned as the sun shone down on them.

Away from the family vacations, Kate recently stunned in some lycra workout gear which included turquoise leggings and a black low-cut top. But it was her look from the neck up which was seriously futuristic.

Kate wore a black face mask and wrap-around black glasses with a silver trim. Her fans couldn't believe she worked out in a mask and also commented on her eyewear.

"Your shades, Kate!" wrote one, and another added, "glasses. Love them".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.