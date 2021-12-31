Carol Vorderman reveals her 'favourite bikini of 2021' with sun-kissed video Former Countdown star shared a throwback video

Carol Vorderman rounded up her favourite looks of 2021 on New Year's Eve, including a jaw-dropping tassel bikini which she revealed in an unbelievable throwback video.

The former Countdown star shared a short clip of herself smiling on a beach wearing a brown, fringed bikini top. The star wore her highlighted tresses down in windswept waves for the ultimate beachy look.

The 60-year-old looked utterly breathtaking as seen beamed away at the camera, and we're sure her adoring fans would agree about her choice of favourite swimsuit.

The star loves her fringed bikini top

But Carol doesn't just keep this bikini for the beach as back in September she slipped into it for a freezing cryotherapy session.

"CRYO... COOOOLLDDDD... in a bikini and furry boots and thermal gloves… got it down to MINUS 196C today... omg three minutes for healing and health... loved it actually...

"Stops me being a wuss. #cryotherapy #cold #bikini #bikinigirl," she captioned the series of videos of her cyro experience, which she also shared on her Stories.

The star declared this was her favourite dress of the year

Carol's New Year's Eve throwbacks also included a photograph of her favourite dress of the year which was a khaki green knitted number with wrap detail and buttoned skirt. The star had teamed the sensational, figure-hugging dress with matching heeled boots and a gold necklace.

Reflecting on the year, Carol wrote: "Thank you 2021… I've had a blast." She then went on to say: "Smiling into 2022 all the way [love heart and smiling face emoji]."

Carol said goodbye to her North Somerset home this year

It's been a very busy year for Carol as she hosted the Pride of Britain Awards for the 22nd time, purchased her own campervan, sold up her North Somerset home and spent more time than ever enjoying outdoor pursuits such as hiking and paddleboarding in her homeland of Wales.

We can't wait to see the adventures that the mother-of-two gets up to next year when she's behind the wheel of her 'Vordervan'!

