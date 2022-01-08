Louise Redknapp stuns in sparkly mini dress for anniversary celebration The former Strictly star looked gorgeous

Louise Redknapp marked a special anniversary on Friday evening – and she was certainly dressed for the occasion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked gorgeous in a sparkly mini dress that highlighted her toned legs and featured exaggerated puffed sleeves and a high neck. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of heeled boots and wore her long hair in loose waves.

Louise was celebrating the two-year anniversary of her single Hurt, sharing a throwback video of herself performing the song on stage at the Clapham Grand in London.

Captioning the clip, the singer wrote: "'Head back feet on the dashboard…' I can't believe it's been 2 years this week since I released ‘Hurt' from my album Heavy Love. Here's a little flashback to the live version at Clapham Grand."

She added: "I can't wait to perform again this Summer, who's coming along to the shows?"

Fans were blown away by Louise's trip down memory lane, with many showing their support by leaving red hearts and flame emojis in the comment section of her post.

Louise looked gorgeous in a sparkly mini-dress for her performance

Another replied: "Love this song, Louise!" A second said: "I love your outfit gorgeous girl." A third added: "You're just an amazing woman and a stunning one at that."

Louise often dazzles fans with her stylish ensembles. Earlier this week, she was back on ITV's Lorraine to present the fashion segment, and her choice of attire did not disappoint.

Looking typically cool and casual, the 9 to 5 star rocked a pair of black mom jeans teamed with a statement YSL jumper and a Gucci belt.

Louise looked effortlessly cool in her YSL jumper

The star posed for a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie, showing off her statement ankle boots and how she'd styled the look.

But it was her on-trend striped knit that got everyone talking. Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Louise's super stylish look – and they were all clamouring to know where the Eternal star's fashionable jumper was from.

One wrote: "Where is your jumper from Louise," while another penned: "I like your jumper" and a third branded her "so stylish."

