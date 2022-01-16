Christie Brinkley stuns in a black bikini in age-defying vacation photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christie Brinkley doesn't seem to age, and her latest social media upload is proof of the fact that she's worked hard to look this good.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a skimpy black string bikini with a sheer lace cover-up and a straw hat.

The two-piece showed off her flawlessly toned figure which the 67-year-old maintains with a strict regimen of exercise and healthy eating.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley wows fans with very unexpected Christmas tree

She revealed with the picture that she paid just as much attention to her facial beauty, revealing that she had a specific regimen to follow before going out in the sun.

In the mirror selfie, she could be seen applying her SBLA Beauty lip plumper, as she wrote in the caption: "Hat [check] Sunblock [check] SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt [check] Gratitude [check] @sblabeauty."

Fans were absolutely stunned at how incredible Christie looked in the swimsuit, with one writing: "Good lord Christy!! Talk about blessed!"

Another wrote: "Dam girl do you ever age," and a third sweetly added: "You left off great figure compliments you!!!! Geez, you are an ageless goddess."

Christie showed off her toned physique in a black string bikini

The beauty entrepreneur has been enjoying some relaxing down time with loved ones at her family beach house in Turks and Caicos.

Christie took to Instagram to share several snaps from the lush tropical vacation, including another snap of herself in a bikini.

In the shot, Christie posed for a selfie while wearing a straw hat and a skin-tight wetsuit that barely covered up her white bikini top.

The string bikini and the wetsuit combined accentuated the 67-year-old's figure while she sported a bright smile as she glowed under the sunshine.

The supermodel wowed in a sunny and radiant bikini selfie

Fans and celebrities alike were enamored with the beautiful holiday snapshots she shared, as Ali Wentworth simply commented: "Heaven," while Melissa Odabash wrote: "Stunning," sentiments many others agreed with.

