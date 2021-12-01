Christie Brinkley wows fans as she enters the festive spirit with sensational pantsuit Fabulous!

Christie Brinkley wowed fans as she rocked a festive bold red suit for a special occasion on Tuesday.

The businesswoman joined the likes of Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton for the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Casa Cipriani.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley looks stunning in Revolve dress at NY ad week

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps of the event, Christie joked: "New York is Back-ish! I say ish due to the impending Omicrom villainous virus lurking in the wings. (mask up! Get vaxxed!)."

"Thankfully Covid protocols were in place and the tight knit members of the footwear industry were in the mood to kick up their heels and crocs and trainers at the 35th anniversary awards show which is the Oscar’s of the shoe biz!" she continued.

"And it’s a shoe in to win the best awards show of the year. Congratulations @michael_atmore. I got a kick chatting with the talented and creative honorees like the witty @kathyhilton and sweet and glamorous @nickyhilton."

Christie wore the bold red suit which featured a double breasted blazer paired with matching cigarette pants and a thin blck leather belt wound around her waist twice and classic black stilettos.

"Absolutely beautiful, that color is so pretty too!" commented one fan as another shared: "That is a terrific look on you! That colour really suits you! Fabulous."

The 67-year-old, one of the world's OG supermodel, has opened up before about her balanced lifestyle that keeps her looking so youthful and healthy.

From a good glass of wine to the occasional chunk of cheese, she believes all treats help her stay on track - but she often credits her lifestyle to her dogs. She owns several dogs and a cat, and previously told Forbes: "When you are a pet owner, you want to have them stick around as long as possible."

There are plenty of health benefits to pets – you're required to walk them (or dogs, at least) for one, while it's said that their stress-reducing properties means they could help lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

Walking the dogs though is just one form of cardio, and as it's natural that our joints and bones suffer as we get older, Christie believes that by moving as much as she can, she's keeping her body intact.

"Don’t stop moving because you'll rust," she said to The Cut. "You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they'll start acting up."

