Jennifer Hudson looks phenomenal in white jumpsuit during performance

Jennifer Hudson left her fans speechless on Wednesday when she shared some photos from a recent performance where she styled out an amazing outfit.

The Respect star looked stunning in a gorgeous white jumpsuit that perfectly hugged all of her curves. The outfit, which featured a small cape around her waist highlighted her gorgeous hips, and a striking pattern near her shoulders really caught attention. She accessorised with some bracelets, and had a stunning face of makeup for her performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The singer performed in front of a full orchestra, and she decided against captioning her photo, as she only added a sparkle emoji.

And her fans were also rendered speechless with the majority only commenting with flame and heart emojis.

One enthused: "YOU ARE EVERYTHING," while a second added: "One of the best singers," and a third had an interesting comparison as they said: "Giving me Elvis vibes! Looks good on you!!"

The singer has always impressed her fans with a stunning array of jaw-dropping fashion, and she pulled out all of the stops when she appeared on the cover of W Magazine.

Jennifer stunned in her ensemble

Jennifer rocked a white figure-hugging strapless gown by Dior and dripped in Bulgari diamonds.

She highlighted her trim waist with a matching fabric belt and kept her makeup simple with a glossy lip, highlighted cheeks, and winged eyeliner.

The real showstopper was her incredible hair, which was styled into an exaggerated, bouffant style that had plenty of volume.

A second image saw the singer wearing another strapless design, this time by Fendi, which featured a colorful, patterned bodice and flowing train.

We love all of Jennifer's looks

Thanking her glam squad, Jennifer captioned the exquisite snaps: "So honored to cover @wmag for their Best Performances issue! Check out the full article at wmagazine.com (link in bio)!

"And thanks to the amazing team of artists who worked on this fabulous shoot."

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding: "Yessssss to that hair! You know I love me the big haired Jhud!!! Hahah." A second said: "Just so absolutely stunning!"

A third added: "I love everything about this," and a fourth remarked: "OMG you look amazing."

