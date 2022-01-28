Jane McDonald praised by fans after latest gorgeous outfit The former Loose Women star has been enjoying a Caribbean break

Jane McDonald has been wowing fans consistently over the past few weeks with a series of jaw-dropping outfits and on Friday she posted another winner – twice in fact!

The former Loose Women star posed up a storm as she stood in a sprawling green garden, with a glamorous holiday home in the background, alongside a whole host of trees and other Caribbean foliage. But it was her gorgeous look that commanded our attention, with a grey top that had a stunning planted-based design covering it and a pair of white trousers that completed her ensemble perfectly.

Jane stood barefoot for the photo, and as the sun shone on her long brunette hair, she resembled an angel.

"Another day of filming in the beautiful Caribbean #filming #caribbean," she wrote as her caption, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments, even as she accidentally shared the post twice on her feed.

One enthused: "Your clothes are always fantastic on you and suit you so well," and a second commented: "Looking so stylish as always."

A third added: "Love the outfit, hope you are having a great time in all the lovely sunshine," and a fourth posted: "You're looking beautiful as ever. Hope you're having a fabulous time as well. Luv your outfit. Lots of luv to you our amazing Jane."

Fans are loving Jane's Caribbean outfits

The 58-year-old made sure to bring all of her best outfits with her for her trip away as she films the latest series for Cruising with Jane McDonald.

Earlier this week, she left her fans speechless as she posed in a beautiful white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a figure-flattering orange skirt, paired with some sandals.

As the sun shone, she made sure to have some protection from the rays, as she wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head, with her brown hair falling loosely onto her shoulders.

Her view was just as stunning as her outfit with a clear blue sky in the background, and a whole host of palm trees and other Caribbean foliage surrounding her.

Every single one of her looks is a win!

In her caption, she beamed about her Caribbean trip, as she wrote: "I'm still filming in the sunny Caribbean... and enjoying every minute!"

Many of her followers only posted heart and raised hand emojis as they took in her glamorous photo.

"Lucky you, have a wonderful time," one told her, while another added: "Looking great, and great weather too."

