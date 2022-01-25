Jane McDonald leaves fans speechless with outfit during Caribbean trip The Loose Women star is filming a new series

Jane McDonald has been making us a bit envious as she films her latest series in the Caribbean, and she made sure to pack plenty of stunning outfits.

The former Loose Women star dazzled in a shot shared on her social media, wearing a beautiful white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a figure-flattering orange skirt, paired with some sandals. And as the sun shone, she made sure to have some protection from the rays, as she wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head, with her brown hair falling loosely onto her shoulders.

Her view was just as stunning as her outfit with a clear blue sky in the background, and a whole host of palm trees and other Caribbean foliage surrounding her.

In her caption, she beamed about her Caribbean trip, as she wrote: "I'm still filming in the sunny Caribbean... and enjoying every minute!"

Her fans were mostly left speechless by the jaw-dropping shot, with many only posting heart and raised hand emojis.

"Lucky you, have a wonderful time," one follower told her, while another added: "Looking great, and great weather too."

Jane has amazed fans with her looks

Others happened to be a little jealous, however, due to the freezing cold temperatures back home in the UK.

Jane has been showing off her wide variety of stunning attire during her time away, stunning fans with some flawless beachside photos.

In one snap, the singer modelled an eye-catching top made up of multiple colours. She looked like perfection in the psychedelic shirt and a pair of white trousers as she strolled by the side of the ocean.

She then posed next to a railing that showed off much more of her outfit in its full glory.

The star made sure to bring her fashion A-game

In the caption, she enthused: "Just another day at work! It's absolutely gorgeous here in the Caribbean."

Her sensational photos captured the calmness of her holiday vacation, and we could almost hear the seagulls crying and the waves crashing.

Her fans were wowed by the shots, as one wrote: "Lovely to see you, even on a Caribbean beach," and another joked: "Bit different to Yorkshire."

A third added: "Oh Jane such a true beauty love you," and a fourth posted: "You make it gorgeous!"

