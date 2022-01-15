Frankie Bridge shares glimpse inside birthday celebrations – and look at her dress Wow!

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge turned 33 on Friday, and she made sure to mark the event in style as she shared some snaps from her time out.

The singer looked flawless in a daring cut-out dress that highlighted her sculpted figure as she bared parts of her midriff. She paired her showstopping frock with a pair of strappy heels that further accentuated the ensemble, and she looked even more stunning with her hair flowing down to touch her shoulders.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge gets embrassed at lavish birthday celebrations

Many of Frankie's photos from the dress saw her modelling the standout outfit, but she also shared a small clip of herself blowing out the candle on her birthday treat.

She opted not to go for a cake, but instead the healthier option of some strawberry sorbet and an assortment of fruits.

Frankie looked incredibly shy as she blew the candle out, with her family and friends cheering and whooping all around her.

Frankie referenced this shyness in her caption, as she wrote: "A full heart… head full of cold and Embarrassment levels high! Birthday completed."

Frankie nailed the showstopping look

She also shared a picture of her and her husband, Wayne Bridge, who had his arm lovingly wrapped around his wife as he styled out a leather jacket and jeans.

Her fans lost their minds over the jaw-dropping photos, with one simply writing: Wow," and a second commented: "You look incredible.

A third enthused: "Wow Frankie!!! You look absolutely STUNNING! Happy birthday," while a fourth added: "You are an absolute stunner........beautiful & sexy."

Many others were left speechless and only commented with heart and flame emojis.

The star opted for a healthy birthday treat

Frankie's night out dress wasn't her only stunning look from the day, as earlier on she'd wowed in a leather ensemble as she appeared on Loose Women.

Her look for the show was made up of a full-length leather dress and matching boots. Her hair was styled to perfection with her blonde highlights just touching the tips of her shoulders.

She finished the outfit off with a gorgeous leather belt.

But she also shared a glimpse at a behind-the-scenes outfit - this ensemble was a bit more dressed down, as she rocked an oversized fur coat, white hoodie, maroon leggings and some white trainers.

