Kylie Minogue stuns in pink silk dress in rare holiday pictures from Greece The star was in Greece for work

Kylie Minogue recently travelled to Greece for work and has now shared the most gorgeous throwback photos with her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared several pictures of herself in what looks like the most idyllic clifftop.

Wearing a silk pink dress, gold shoes and her blonde hair in loose waves, the star looked happy whilst enjoying the gorgeous sunset behind her.

Kylie visited Greece last month when she helped former Victoria's Secret model, Heidi Klum, film a segment for Germany's Next Top Model.

The contestants of the hit show flew to Athens for a challenge and Kylie joined them on the adventure as the show's first guest juror of the new series.

Heidi teased fans last week by sharing a picture of herself dancing on a stage whilst Kylie remained hidden behind her. "Who will be my first guest juror? I'll tell you tomorrow!" she wrote alongside the video.

The following day she revealed the news, writing: " Tadaaaa, it's superstar @kylieminogue I love you to the moon and back my Gemini soul sister! #gntm2022."

Kylie also took to her Instagram to share the news and added: "Gemini's Next Top Model!! Wait, I mean, Germany's Next Top Model Love you Heidi!"

Kylie enjoyed watched the sun set

The Australian star's holiday picture comes just days after she showed off her new look for her Kiss Of Life music video.

Taking to Instagram, the singer posed in a head-to-toe YSL look, which included a £1,060 faux fur-trimmed checked wool-blend bouclé mini skirt, a £660 metallic stretch-jersey bodysuit and a green tweed jacket.

The Australian star completed the transformation with sheer black tights, pink sandals and purple nails.

For her makeup, Kylie went all out and ditched her usual natural look for dramatic eyes and deep red lipstick. Her hair was lighter than her usual blonde and styled in Hollywood waves.